Leslie Grace would return to DC following Batgirl controversy

Leslie Grace has confirmed she would return to the DC Universe despite her movie Batgirl being shelved.

While speaking to Yahoo Entertainment for an interview published on Monday, the In The Heights actress opened up about her DC venture Batgirl being shelved last year.

Even though the movie was filmed and then scrapped by the studio, Leslie wouldn't rule out returning to the DC Universe.

"I mean, why not? Why not?" Leslie said of coming back to DC. "Who knows what the future holds?"

She insisted, "I have moved forward. I'm working on a lot of exciting things that feel really aligned with the path that I'm looking forward to just enjoying and building. And I'm very grateful to have had the experience of Batgirl and have met the people that I've met from that experience, and to have received the support that I, in some cases, didn't even know was there after the news of it not coming out."

The singer/actress was due to make her debut as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in the movie, which was initially planned to be released on HBO Max. However, Warner Bros. officials decided to scrap its release during the post-production phase.

Elsewhere in the interview, Leslie gushed that she was excited to see the upcoming Blue Beetle, featuring DC's first Latino superhero played by Xolo Maridueña.

"I think it's such a major win for our community to be able to see people that represent us in a way that we haven't been able to see in the past," she said, referencing her Dominican heritage. "If you're Latino in the industry, you know that there's a lot more work yet to do, and there's also just so much space and room for nuanced representation of Latinos in film and TV that we've yet to unpack."

Blue Beetle will be released in cinemas in August.