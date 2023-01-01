Elliot Page threatened with assault on Los Angeles street

Elliot Page suffered a transphobic attack when he was threatened by a man on the street in Los Angeles last year.

In his new memoir Pageboy, The Umbrella Academy actor revealed the stranger approached and threatened him as he walked from his hotel to a convenience store last year.

"I'm going to f**king gay bash you, f**got," the man threatened, Page recalled in the book. The 36-year-old ran toward the store and the employees ushered him inside. Outside the door, the man yelled, "This is why I need a gun!"

Page, who lives in New York, admitted to the Los Angeles Times in an interview that he no longer feels safe in the California city as a result of the incident.

"Now when I'm in Los Angeles, I don't feel comfortable like I used to going for walks," he shared.

The actor, who came out as transgender in December 2020, acknowledged that he was in a privileged position compared to other transgender people as he was able to retreat to his fancy hotel after the terrifying attack and could have paid for security if he wanted to.

"Doesn't mean it's not traumatic," he added. "But I have resources that, in every instance that is difficult, protect and can shield me from these things."

Pageboy: A Memoir was released on Tuesday.