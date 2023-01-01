Kaley Cuoco nearly lost her leg after 'serious' horse riding accident

Kaley Cuoco has revealed she nearly lost her leg after a "serious" horse riding accident.

During an interview with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett on their SmartLess podcast, The Big Bang Theory actress recalled the accident, which occurred about 15 years ago.

"It was a very bad accident," the 37-year-old actress told the hosts. "It was really serious."

Kaley shared that she had surgery and even had to sign papers agreeing that she wouldn't sue the doctor if they amputated her leg during the operation.

"Luckily I came out and I (was fine)," she said.

Kaley suffered a compound fracture, in which two bones, her tibia and fibula, came out of her lower leg.

"The fall didn't break (or hurt my leg). My fall wasn't a big deal," The Flight Attendant star explained, saying that the injury was caused by being stepped on by the horse after her fall.

"When (the horse) stepped on me - and I remember clear as day, 'cause it takes a second when something is that bad - I was like, 'Did I just fall on a whole (pile) of leaves?' 'Cause I heard all the cracking," the actress remembered. "It took me like five or ten seconds to actually realise it wasn't just 400 leaves, it was my bones."

The accident left Kaley with pins and rods in her leg. She did not want to tell Chuck Lorre, the creator of The Big Bang Theory, about her recovery because doctors estimated she would be out of action for three months.

However, in a "miraculous" turn of events, Kaley revealed she was "walking in a week with a boot" and went back to work two weeks later.