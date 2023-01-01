Michael J. Fox is ‘doing great’ after on-stage fall

Michael J. Fox is “doing great” following public concern after an on-stage fall.

The Family Ties star is “doing great”, his rep told The New York Post.

The 61-year-old actor, who has suffered from Parkinson’s disease since he was diagnosed in 1991 at age 29, tripped and fell on stage on Sunday during a Back to the Future expo in Philadelphia.

While on stage, the actor bowed to former Back to the Future cast members Christopher Lloyd, 84, and Tom Wilson 64, when he lost his balance and stumbled, landing on the nearby couch.

The Stuart Little actor quickly recovered and continued a Q and A with his former co-stars.

“Michael has Parkinson’s. It’s no secret that people with Parkinson’s fall,” his rep told The Post.

“If you watch the video he immediately jumps to feet and continues with the Q and A. If you have any other inquiries about Michael and living with PD, please watch his documentary ‘STILL’ streaming on AppleTV +.”

The fall follows an interview that the actor did with CBS in May, where he stated that his battle with the disease has become more difficult.

“I’m not gonna be 80,” he stated. “It’s getting’ tougher. Every day it’s tougher.”