Elliot Page had sex with Juno co-star 'all the time'

Elliot Page has revealed he had a sexual relationship with his Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby while filming the 2007 movie.

Elliot, who came out as transgender in 2020, recounted the fling in his new memoir Pageboy.

In a memoir excerpt obtained by Page Six, the 36-year-old actor claimed he had sex with Olivia "all the time", writing, "Her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant... We thought we were being subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn't see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that - done feeling wretched about who I am."

The Inception actor admitted to being "taken aback" the moment he saw Olivia and remarked how she seemed so much "older, capable, and centred".

"Sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time. But the chemistry was palpable, it pulled me in," Elliot wrote of his co-star.

Elliot recalled that the relationship began after Olivia confessed she was "really attracted" to him. Page said he reciprocated her feelings and the pair then began "sucking face" in a hotel room.

Olivia publicly came out as bisexual in 2011. She has been married to boom operator Jacques Pienaar since 2014.