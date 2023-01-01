Chris Hemsworth recalls reaction to Jeremy Renner's 'wild' snowplough accident

Chris Hemsworth has recalled the moment he and his Marvel co-stars found out about Jeremy Renner's near-fatal snowplough accident.

While speaking to British GQ for an interview published on Tuesday, the Avengers star recalled hearing the news in January that his co-star had been hospitalised following a snowplough accident.

"We were all on our Avengers text chain, we were all chatting. And it was wild," Chris said of his reaction to the news. "None of us really knew how serious it was."

On 1 January, Jeremy was run over by his snowplough outside his Reno, Nevada home. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery for "blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries", according to a representative.

"I think anything like that, it's an immediate realisation of 'Wow, any of us can go at any minute,'" Chris continued. "We're getting to the age now where we're going to start losing people we love."

The actor referenced having recently lost his 93-year-old grandfather after a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

In April, Jeremy told Jimmy Kimmel that he broke "35 or so" bones during his New Year's Day accident. He has been documenting his recovery via social media and is now able to walk with assistance.