Emily Blunt admits her fame 'not exciting' for her children

Emily Blunt has revealed that her Hollywood success wasn't "exciting" for her children.

In a cover interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Edge Of Tomorrow star divulged that she has become "completely disassociated" with her fame.

"When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it... I'm like, who's that?" the 40-year-old actress told the magazine. "And I can see my children doing the same - they might say, 'Oh, there's Mama,' but it's not exciting for them. What's exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming."

Emily - who shares two daughters with husband and Jack Ryan star John Krasinski - also confessed her "toes curl" when people tell her that their children want to pursue acting.

"I want to say, 'Don't do it!'" she admitted, "Because it's a hard industry and it can be very disappointing. A lot of people tell you not to take things personally - but it's completely personal, especially when you're being judged on how you look."

The interview came ahead of Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated blockbuster Oppenheimer, which Emily starred in. The film has been scheduled for a 21 July release.

In the film, Emily played Katherine Oppenheimer, married to Cillian Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer - the scientist credited as the 'father of the atomic bomb'.

"I found her so interesting to play," Emily said of her character, "because she was a great scientist herself, but limited by the era she lived in."