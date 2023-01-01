Sir Michael Caine announces debut fiction novel

Sir Michael Caine has written his first book at the age of 90.

The Hollywood actor has revealed in a statement that he was "delighted" to announce his debut thriller novel, titled Deadly Game, due to arrive on 23 November.

"It's been my ambition for years to write a thriller," the Batman Begins star stated in a press release for the book. "It's the genre I most love to read, and I've really got a buzz out of working on Deadly Game and teaming up with Hodder once again to publish it."

"I hope readers enjoy getting to know Harry Taylor as much as I did," he added.

Published by Hodder and Stoughton, the novel would follow DCI Harry Taylor: a detective with no respect for red tape or political reputations.

The Oscar winning actor - who has appeared in more than 160 films - celebrated his 90th birthday in March by hosting a gathering in London, which was attended by guests including Tom Cruise and David Walliams.