Tom Holland taking year off from acting

Tom Holland is taking a year off from acting after making the "difficult" TV series The Crowded Room.

While speaking to Extra for an interview, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star revealed he found production on the project so difficult that he needs to take a year off from acting.

"It was a tough time, for sure," he told the outlet. "We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure."

While insisting that he was "no stranger to hard work" and he "really enjoyed" working on The Crowded Room, Tom admitted "the show did break me".

"There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low," he continued. "I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was. I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn't in vain."

The series follows a man arrested following his involvement in a 1979 New York City shooting. In it, Tom plays Danny Sullivan - a character based on 'The Campus Rapist' Billy Milligan.

The first three episodes will be released on Apple TV+ on 9 June followed by a new episode every Friday until 28 July.