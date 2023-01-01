Jodie Comer halts Prima Facie performance over New York air quality

Jodie Comer cut short a performance of her one-woman play Prima Facie on Wednesday because she couldn't breathe due to the poor air quality.

A spokesperson for the production confirmed to Variety that the British actress stopped around 10 minutes into the matinée performance at Manhattan's Golden Theatre and told the audience she couldn't breathe due to the poor air quality in New York City.

Wednesday marked the second day of poor air quality warnings in NYC as a result of Canadian wildfire smoke blowing in its direction.

An audience member told Deadline that the Broadway play began 10 minutes late. Shortly after Comer started the performance, she reportedly coughed, paused and called out to the stage manager, "I can't breathe in this air."

A stage manager reportedly helped Comer off the stage before the curtain lowered. Audience members were told to stay in their seats while the production team decided how to proceed. After a short break, the play began from the top with Comer's understudy Dani Arlington taking over.

According to The New York Times, the Killing Eve star returned for her performance on Wednesday evening.

Comer is currently nominated for a Tony Award for her portrayal of criminal defence lawyer Tessa, who has to navigate the justice system from the other side after being sexually assaulted.

She won the Outstanding Solo Performance prize at the Drama Desk Awards in New York earlier this week.