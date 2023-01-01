Daniel Kaluuya dipped into Camden upbringing for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse part

Daniel Kaluuya dipped into his childhood for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'.

The 34-year-old actor features in the animated superhero flick as the voice of Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk and drew on his upbringing in the London borough of Camden to capture the essence of his character.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel said: "Well, I'm from the area that Hobie is from. Hobie is from Camden, and that's where I was born. So I just dipped into that. Camden is a very interesting place.

"I mean, it's where punk was born, so it's very counterculture at times. So I knew the essence and the vibe, because I've been around it my whole life. So it's great to show that side of where I'm from."

The Oscar-winning star admits that he finds it difficult not to change the way he delivers his lines when working on an animated project.

He explained: "I find it hard to not do it, so I just use my voice. The true communication and the true medium is the voice, so then you focus more on that.

"But I've done quite a few radio plays that are coming up. So I've done a lot of that, and it's about playing the truth still and not playing for the last in the room. It's about playing the truth of the scene, even if it's funny.

"Playing what's honest was always the priority, and the voice is the biggest communicator of what you want to get across."

Daniel revealed that he did not hesitate to join the cast of the film as he loved its predecessor 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'.

He said: "I really wanted to be involved in it. It was just about building the character with Kemp (Powers), Chris (Miller) and Phil (Lord), and then making that work.

"But yeah, I really wanted to be involved, and the character they had drawn out for me was just so clear and so distinct."