Lindsay Lohan reveals how she met her husband

Lindsay Lohan has revealed how she met her husband.

The 36-year-old actress recently sat down for an interview with Allure where she revealed that she met her husband, financier Bader Shammas, at a restaurant in Dubai.

“I said, ‘You look like someone I know.’ He was like, ‘No, I don’t, who?’” Lindsay told the publication.

She continued, “And then I said to him, ‘I feel like you’re the person I’m going to be with forever.’ I’d never been able to talk to someone like this.’”

The Parent Trap star announced their engagement in November 2021 and in July 2022 it was confirmed that they were married. On 14 March 2023 Lindsay took to Instagram to share that they were expecting their first child together.

Elsewhere in the interview, the soon-to-be mother spoke about her life in Dubai.

“Sometimes I call it The Truman Show, because it’s the same thing every day. But I love it. I really love structure, because I don’t think I had that when I was young. Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set.”

The Mean Girls actress added that she “never” has to worry about paparazzi in the United Arab Emirates city due to the strict privacy laws.