Kourtney Kardashian breaks down over Kim's Dolce & Gabbana deal

Kourtney Kardashian has broken down in tears over Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana deal.

During the first two episodes of the newest season of The Kardashians, there has been noticeable tension between sisters Kourtney and Kim, surrounding Kim's deal to serve as the creative director for Dolce & Gabbana's show in Milan.

Kim, 42, privately said towards the end of last week's episode that she was "a little worried" about how her eldest sister would react to the deal.

"For me to do a project like this just means so much to me, like it really really does, but I am a little worried about Kourtney, just because, I'm never going to fight with family, bottom line. I don't know, like, I just don't want this to kill my vibe, so... let's talk about it," the entrepreneur said.

During a preview for the next episode, it is clear that Kim's worries were right. The clip showed Kourtney breaking down in tears because of the deal.

The clip shows the 44-year-old discussing the issue with Kim and Kendall Jenner.

"She sees it as like, the dollar signs. I'm sorry it just like upsets me," Kourtney told her younger sister while tearing up. "Cause it's not about like business, it's just legit copying my wedding."

Kourtney, who worked with the luxury brand for her wedding to drummer Travis Barker in 2022, had previously said about the issue, "My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity."

The SKIMS founder was announced as the face of the luxury brand's Spring/Summer 2023 ad campaign.