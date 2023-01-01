Bryan Cranston recalls crew member being fired from Breaking Bad

Bryan Cranston has recalled a moment when he felt compelled to have someone fired.

In an interview with GQ Magazine published on Thursday, the 67-year-old actor recounted an incident when a crew member on the set of Breaking Bad was fired.

"He was incredibly inappropriate and inebriated, and he made a lot of people on our show feel very uncomfortable," the Malcolm in the Middle star told the magazine. "And when I went in to talk to my producer about it and said, 'We've got to let him go. We've got to fire him. It's inexcusable behaviour,' he said, 'It's already done.'"

The profile interview - which also featured anecdotes from fellow actors including Aaron Paul and Bob Odenkirk - included a quote from Bryan's Asteroid City co-star Scarlett Johansson, who described the Jerry & Marge Go Large actor as "shy".

"I always assumed he might be a self-aggrandising, actor-y actor, but he's the complete opposite of that," the 38-year-old actress confessed. "He comes across as reserved and almost shy in person, completely unassuming - like he isn't quite sure how he got there. And then the minute he's performing, all of that humility melts away."

The Wes Anderson-directed Asteroid City has been set for a 23 June release.