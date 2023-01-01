Jana Kramer and Allan Russell expecting first child together

Jana Kramer and Allan Russell are expecting their first child together.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the singer revealed that she was expecting her first child with her fiancé.

"We've been keeping another secret from you guys... but I'm pregnant!" Jana captioned four photos featuring herself with the baby bump, Allan, and her two other children.

"Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test."

The new baby marks the singer's first with Allan, but her third in total; she also shares seven-year-old Jolie and four-year-old Jace with her ex-husband Mike Caussin. Allan is also father to a 15-year-old from a previous relationship.

In a later interview with People, Jana opened up about discovering she was pregnant.

"I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest. I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing," she told the outlet. "I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more."

In May, the One Tree Hill star revealed in an episode of her podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer, that she and Allan were engaged.

"I've got an announcement today," she said in the episode. "Allan and I have been dating for six-and-a-half months and he asked me to marry him."