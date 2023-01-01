Selena Gomez confirms she is single

Selena Gomez has confirmed that she is single in a hilarious TikTok video.

Following a myriad of dating rumours over the past few months, the Only Murders in the Building actress took to Tiktok on Thursday to confirm that she is currently single.

"I'm single!" the 30-year-old screamed while watching a soccer game with friends.

"I'm just a little high maintenance," she jokingly shouted to the soccer players. "But I'll love you soooo much."

The Rare singer hilariously captioned the video, "The struggle man lol."

The TikTok quickly went viral, with fans commenting "so relatable" and "so real".

Selena was recently linked to The Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart, 33. The two were photographed hanging out together in January.

The Monte Carlo actress was then reportedly spotted having dinner with Zayn Malik, 30. The hostess at the restaurant claimed on social media that she saw the two holding hands and making out.

In May 2022, the star told the audience she was "manifesting love" when she hosted Saturday Night Live.

"I would like to say that I'm looking for my soulmate," she shared. "But at this point, I will take anyone."

Selena has previously been in relationships with Justin Bieber and Abel 'The Weekend' Tesfaye.