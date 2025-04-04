Vin Diesel shuts down rumours of feud with Jason Momoa

Vin Diesel has dismissed rumours of a feud with his Fast X co-star Jason Momoa.

The Game of Thrones actor joined the Fast & Furious franchise in the recent tenth instalment, in which Diesel's long-running leading man Dominic Toretto goes head-to-head with Momoa's flamboyant villain Dante Reyes.

Last week, it was reported that Diesel was "embarrassed" by his co-star "stealing his thunder" and he felt that Momoa's "overacting" undermined the movie, with him allegedly blaming Momoa for the film's negative reviews.

However, Diesel shut down the speculation when he posted a behind-the-scenes snap of him and Momoa working on Fast X on Instagram on Thursday.

"I love how expressive and collaborative all of the actors in our franchise feel coming into the World's Saga," he wrote in the caption. "Jason wanted to try something totally unique and special and ended up creating a scene stealing character that the world won't forget. Thank you all for showing up like you always do.... 7 billion means nothing if it doesn't represent the true feeling of family and loyalty."

Momoa echoed the sentiment in the comments by writing, "All aloha (heart emojis) best times. mahalo (thanks) for taking a chance with me boss man."

Diesel was famously involved in a feud with his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson, which resulted in the latter leaving the main franchise after the eighth film in 2017. However, Johnson recently confirmed that they had buried the hatchet and he would be back as Luke Hobbs in the next movie.

Diesel announced in his new Instagram post that the follow-up to Fast X would be released on 4 April 2025.