Elle Fanning reveals movie collaboration with sister Dakota is 'coming back around'

Elle Fanning has revealed there is still hope for her movie collaboration with her sister Dakota Fanning.

In late 2019, it was announced that the real-life siblings would play sisters in the movie adaptation of Kristin Hannah's 2015 novel The Nightingale. The movie was in pre-production when the pandemic hit in 2020 and its release date kept being pushed back, leading many to wonder if it had been scrapped for good.

During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Elle told host Josh Horowitz that there is still hope for the project.

"The Nightingale, I think, is coming back around. I think we both would want that to be the one, honestly. The script is so good, the book is so beloved, I'm hoping that that does work," the 25-year-old said.

The Great star noted that she and Dakota, 29, have been approached with other opportunities to play sisters onscreen.

"There's something in the air where all the creatives have the one idea at the same time and I feel like now lots of sister things are coming to us. We're like, 'We can't just work together now on everything!'" she joked. "But we did also think it kind of might be really fun to do different sister stories always. But we have to do the first one first."

The Nightingale, which was set to be directed by French actress Mélanie Laurent, tells the story of two young brave sisters struggling to survive throughout the German occupation of France during World War Two.

The project will mark the first time the Fanning sisters have acted onscreen together. They both appeared in the 2001 film I Am Sam as the same character at different ages so did not interact with one another.