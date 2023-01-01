Jennifer Garner calls the 'mess' of parenting a 'gift'

Jennifer Garner has opened up about co-parenting with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, claiming the "mess of parenting" is a "gift".

The Last Thing He Told Me actress shed some light on raising three children with her former spouse in the latest instalment of Variety's Actors on Actors series. Jennifer was joined by fellow actress Sheryl Lee Ralph for the chat, and the pair reflected on their experience of divorce, motherhood, and a desire to give their children a grounded upbringing despite their fame.

"With all the celebrity and all of that, I feel like I have a very normal life, and I think you have that similar sort of vibe," Sheryl said to Jennifer during the conversation, adding: "And we love our kids."

"Yeah and all the stuff that comes with it," Jennifer agreed, before describing the "mess of parenting" as "a gift".

Jennifer and Ben, who parted ways in 2015 after ten years of marriage, share three children: Violet, 17, Seraphina Rose, 14, and Samuel, 11.

During the chat, 51-year-old Jennifer also confirmed that she has remained on amicable terms with her former spouse.

"You did something that I did as well - maintain a healthy relationship with my ex for the health and well-being of my children," Sheryl said, raising the subject of co-parenting. "With the spotlight on us all the time, sometimes that can be difficult."

Jennifer was quick to agree, answering: "Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm."