Jodie Comer wins Best Actress at 2023 Tony Awards

Jodie Comer won the Best Actress in a Play prize at the 2023 Tony Awards on Sunday night.

The Killing Eve star, who had already won the Olivier for Prima Facie in London, continued her awards haul by collecting the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her portrayal of a defence lawyer named Tessa who is the victim of a sexual assault.

"To every person who feels represented by Tessa, this has been my greatest honour," Comer said in her acceptance speech. "And it continues to be! There's three weeks left (of the Broadway run)!"

Will & Grace star Sean Hayes took home the male equivalent for his leading role in Good Night, Oscar

Kimberly Akimbo was the night's biggest winner with five awards, including Best Musical, while Leopoldstadt won four, including Best Play.

The show was also a historic ceremony for non-binary actors, with both Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee becoming the first and second openly non-binary performers to win acting prizes for Shucked and Some Like It Hot, respectively.

Ariana DeBose served as the host of the awards show, which went unscripted in solidarity with the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

"I'm live and unscripted," Ariana said onstage. "You're welcome. To anyone who may have thought that last year was a bit unhinged, to them I say, 'Darlings, buckle up.'"

The 76th Tony Awards were held at the United Palace in New York City.

The main winners list is as follows:

Best Play: Leopoldstadt

Best Musical: Kimberly Akimbo

Best Revival of a Play: Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical: Parade

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play: Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play: Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical: J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical: Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play: Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play: Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical: Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical: Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Direction of a Play: Leopoldstadt - Patrick Marber

Best Direction of a Musical: Parade - Michael Arden

Best Book of a Musical: Kimberly Akimbo - David Lindsay-Abaire

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics): Kimberly Akimbo - Jeanine Tesori (music), David Lindsay-Abaire (lyrics).