Amy Schumer urges stars to 'stop hiding' Ozempic use

Amy Schumer has urged her fellow celebrities to admit they use Ozempic for weight loss.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Snatched actress insisted that Hollywood stars should "just stop hiding" their reliance on the anti-obesity medication.

"Everyone has been lying saying, 'Oh smaller portions,'" Amy said. "Like, shut the f**k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop (hiding it)."

She added, "Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo."

Amy previously shared that she underwent liposuction in January 2022, as well as procedures for her cheeks and chin.

The actress also revealed she used Ozempic herself "like a year ago", revealing it caused her to become "skinny" and "sick" and prevented her from playing with her three-year-old son Gene.

While she noticed immediate results, she also lamented, "I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son... I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me, and (I couldn't)."

Ozempic is a once-weekly injectable medication designed to help adults with type 2 diabetes.