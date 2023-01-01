Kelis breaks silence on Bill Murray dating rumours

Kelis has reacted to a rumour that she is dating Bill Murray.

After posting a series of photos on Instagram featuring herself on the beach, the Milkshake singer was asked in the comments whether she and the Ghostbusters star were in a relationship.

"Ma'am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?" one fan wrote, to which Kelis replied: "lol no babe, I wouldn't bother at all."

Bill and Kelis sparked romance rumours when they were photographed together at the Mighty Hoopla festival in South London in early June.

The U.S. Sun later reported that Bill had been seen watching Kelis perform at multiple gigs, and that their pair had been spotted together at the same hotel. A source for the outlet said they "have been getting close for a while" after initially meeting in the U.S.

Neither Kelis nor Bill has confirmed they are in a relationship.

The singer was previously married to Mike Mora, who died aged 37 in March last year after being diagnosed with stomach cancer. She has two children from that second marriage as well as a son from her first marriage to rapper Nas.

Meanwhile, Bill has two sons from his first marriage to Margaret Kelly, and four from his union with Jennifer Butler, which was officially dissolved in 2008.