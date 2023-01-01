Jodie Comer felt 'so nervous' shooting The Bikeriders

Jodie Comer had moments of self-doubt while shooting her upcoming movie The Bikeriders.

The crime drama, directed by Jeff Nichols, follows members of a 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club for more than a decade and stars Comer, Michael Shannon, Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, and Norman Reedus.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Killing Eve actress admitted she felt "scared" before shooting one scene for the movie late last year.

"I just remember having so much fear and being so nervous," she shared. "I remember one day we were doing a scene and I was like, 'Jeff, can I speak to you?' and he was like, 'Yeah, yeah.' I'm like, 'I'm really scared' and he's like, 'Me too, it's fine.'"

The British actress noted that she is "trying to be better" with self-doubt and has "a word" with herself whenever she notices those feelings.

"I'm trying to get better at stepping into my own power," she stated. "There comes a point where you just have to own the fact that you are where you are because you deserve to be there and you work hard and you're generally a good person and accept it. But it's tricky, it's hard."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Comer explained that she plays a character called Kathy, who is a member of the group through her husband Benny, played by Butler. The fictional story is based on a book of photographs, so she was able to base her performance on the images as well as 30 minutes of audio interviews.

"What I loved about her was she's such a fantastic storyteller," she added. "Her voice was so particular so I've really tried to get as close to it as I possibly could."

The Bikeriders does not currently have a release date.