Owen Teague got advice from Andy Serkis for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Owen Teague consulted with his idol Andy Serkis before starring in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'.

The 24-year-old actor plays chimpanzee Cornelius in the upcoming movie and revealed how he sought the advice of 'The Lord of the Rings' actor - who previously featured in the franchise as Caesar - on how to adapt to the challenge of motion capture acting.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Owen said: "Well, we all talked to Andy Serkis. He and I had a meeting, and he was part of why I became an actor. So this was something that I'd been wanting to do my entire life, and it was literally a dream come true to get to do this job and play this character.

"The hardest part about it was just learning how to be in a suit all day and have a camera strapped to your head. But you get used to it after about a week, and I remember Andy being like, 'You'll get used to it and you'll stop worrying about it after the first week.' And he was absolutely right."

Owen quickly got used to the performance capture work and admitted that he considered it to be "freeing" compared to the traditional art form.

The 'It' star said: "The rest of motion capture is just what you would do otherwise, and the difference between a human and whatever you're playing just becomes a costume, so you don't even really think about it that much.

"It's just acting and it's no different. So I took to it very quickly and very happily, and it's something that I'd like to do a lot more of. So I hope get to, because I really enjoy it.

"It's actually freeing. It's the fun of acting boiled down to the very essence of what it is."