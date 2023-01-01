Michael Fassbender crashes out of 24 Hours of Le Mans race

Michael Fassbender had to exit the 24 Hours of Le Mans race on Sunday after crashing his car.

The X-Men: First Class star lost control of his Porsche 911 in the "Porsche Curves" portion of the track, span backwards and slammed into a tyre barricade, causing damage to the side of the car. The 46-year-old Oscar nominee had about 18 minutes left of his six-hour stint when the crash occurred.

According to footage of the incident, Fassbender was able to get the car back to the pits before the racing vehicle was retired.

Following the accident, a spokesperson for the German racing team, Proton Competition, tweeted: "We are gutted! Car #911 is no longer running the Le Mans 24 race.... Fassbender lost control of the car and went into the barrier with no chances to repair the damage... Le Mans was (not) kind to us this year!"

Sunday marked Fassbender's second time participating in the endurance race, which is held annually near the town of Le Mans in France.

Ahead of his debut in 2022, he told Top Gear, "I'm never going to be a professional racing driver, but I'm super passionate about it, it means so much to me. And I want to reach my full potential."

Previous celebrity Le Mans participants include Steve McQueen, Paul Newman, and Patrick Dempsey.