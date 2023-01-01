Tenoch Huerta responds to sexual assault allegations

Tenoch Huerta has responded to sexual assault allegations.

On Saturday 10 June, activist and saxophonist María Elena Ríos claimed that The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor is a “sexual predator” and accused him of sexual assault.

“It’s very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and the abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved around the world for playing a character in a movie such as Tenoch Huerta,” Ríos wrote on social media.

In a statement Huerta, 42, shared on Monday 12 June, he claimed that the accusation is “false and completely unsubstantiated.”

“About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months,” Huerta wrote. “It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends."

“As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage,” the Narcos: Mexico actor continued.

“Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive.”

Huerta concluded his statement by writing, “I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.”

It is unclear whether Huerta will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, it was suggested at the end of Wakanda Forever that his character, Namor, would return.