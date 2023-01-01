Jennifer Coolidge in 'pure denial' over her enduring sex appeal

Jennifer Coolidge has shared her secret to being a sex icon at the age of 61.

During an onstage discussion at Sydney's Vivid Festival last Saturday alongside The White Lotus showrunner Mike White, the American Pie star revealed that "pure denial" was her superpower.

"I do think that there is one thing that can keep you forever young and keep you forever sexy. And that is pure denial," she told the sold-out crowd, via The Guardian. "Just ageing or any of that, if you just like, dismiss, you know? And that's what it is. I think I have better denial than anyone on this planet. And it helps me function on every level."

Jennifer also touched on her documented battles with depression, which led her to nearly declining her Golden Globe-winning role of Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus.

"I want everyone to know all my depressing stories. Because I think it will help people," she explained. "I know there's a bunch of positive people in the audience that don't need any. But I do feel like, I am a good story for someone who had a very hard time. I had a very hard time functioning for many years, because I just didn't think I had a shot in hell."

While in Australia, Jennifer and Mike also attended the Sydney Film Festival - where the director floated the idea of exploring some of Tanya's past in a prequel series.

"I absolutely think that's possible, we were just talking about that," White told the audience, via Deadline. "It's a funny idea. And making Jennifer, you know, 20 years younger, that would be fun too."