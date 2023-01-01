Kristin Davis won't 'waste energy' on Kim Cattrall drama

Kristin Davis has revealed she would not "waste energy" on the drama surrounding Kim Cattrall and Sex and the City.

Last week, sources told Variety that Kim, 66, filmed her And Just Like That... cameo in a New York garage without the presence of her former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin, and Cynthia Nixon, or showrunner Michael Patrick King.

In an interview with The Telegraph published on 9 June, Kristin, 58 - who reprised her role of Charlotte York in the Sex and the City sequel series - was asked if any member of the cast still spoke to Kim.

"You have to respect people's wishes. I'm not gonna waste energy on it," she told the newspaper. "I can't change anybody. I do understand fans' feelings - that they're upset... I wish I could fix it, but I can't. It's not in my power."

The announcement of Kim making a cameo appearance in the second season of And Just Like That... came as a surprise to her co-stars. In 2016, she revealed was stepping away from her Samantha Jones character, which led to a public fallout with Sarah.

The second season of And Just Like That... has been set for a 22 June release.