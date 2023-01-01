Josh Homme reveals cancer diagnosis

Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme has opened up about his cancer diagnosis.

In an interview with Revolver, the 50-year-old musician revealed he was in recovery following a successful surgery to remove the cancer.

"I'm extremely thankful that I'll get through this, and I'll look back at this as something that's f**ked up - but will have made me better," he told the magazine. "I'm cool with that. There's a lot of stuff I want to do. And there's a lot of people I want to do that with."

Josh also admitted to choosing music over therapy to help him through the period.

"I've got nothing against therapy. I just don't go because I play music instead," he explained. "Over the last couple years, I've done a lot of therapy, but at the end of the day, I understand how to proceed, moving forward with the religion that I use - music."

Along with his cancer diagnosis, the No One Knows singer has been struggling through a custody battle for his three children and the recent deaths of friends Mark Lanegan and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Josh called cancer the "cherry on top" of an "interesting time period".

"This has been the darkest four years of my life. But that's OK, too," Homme continued. "In the heartaches, my mistakes, these deaths and my own physical things I'm dealing with - even though all that has occurred and smashed my old life to pieces, those pieces I've been able to build into a ship that's about to launch. I will float into my new life from all those pieces."

Queens Of The Stone Age have been set to headline Glastonbury on The Other Stage on 25 June.