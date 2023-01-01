Elliot Page cast in Close To You

Elliot Page has been cast in "beautiful" new film 'Close To You'.

The 'Umbrella Academy' actor will star opposite Hillary Baack in writer and director Dominic Savage's new movie, which has finished production in Canada.

The movie will follow Sam (Page) and his chance encounter with an old friend as he returns home for a dreaded family reunion which will force him to confront memories he had tried to bury.

In a statement, Page said: “I’m proud to have worked with Dominic and Hillary on this beautiful film.

"It’s been a pleasure collaborating with them and the incredibly talented cast and crew. I look forward to sharing it with audiences soon.”

Savage added that it was an "honour" to work with the 'Juno' star on the film, having conceived and co-authored the story together.

He commented: "It has been a remarkable experience to collaborate with Elliot Page on this very special and unique film about love, identity and family.

"I’m so proud of what we have achieved with the film. It has been an honour to work with Elliot to bring this very poignant, personal and important story to life and to the screen."

The project is being co-financed by Kindred Spirit, with the company's Anita Gou and Sami Intili serving as executive producers.

The duo described the movie as a "story about love and belonging".

They said: "Dominic and Elliot’s story about love and belonging immediately resonated with us when we first heard about 'Close to You'.

"This film is an act of pure trust and collaboration between the two of them.

"Dominic grants his actors the opportunity to explore their craft in a radical way and we can’t wait for audiences to see the power and vulnerability in Elliot’s performance.”