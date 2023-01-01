Elizabeth Olsen 'not calling Kevin Feige' to reprise Scarlet Witch role

Elizabeth Olsen would be fine if she never played Scarlet Witch again.

While speaking to Meghann Fahy for Variety's Actors on Actors series, the WandaVision star opened up about the possibility that she would not return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as her longtime character Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

"I think it's been almost 10 years of playing her. And I've loved it," Elizabeth said of the character. "And I think the reason why I am not calling (Marvel Studios president) Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I'm really proud of what we were able to do."

The actress made her debut as Scarlet Witch in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron and has since appeared in subsequent Avengers movies as well as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and her own TV series WandaVision.

"I think WandaVision was a really surprising opportunity," Elizabeth continued in her interview. "If someone were to tell me that I'm fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all."

After playing Wanda non-stop for several years, Elizabeth was thrilled to portray a new character - Candy Montgomery - in the new crime drama Love & Death.

"I think I had the summer off or something before going into Candy. I was really hungry to put that character (Wanda) away, even though they could arguably be compared, because they both do bad things and they're antiheroes in a way," she explained. "I don't make that comparison. But I understand why people want to make the comparisons."

Elizabeth has not been announced for any upcoming MCU projects.