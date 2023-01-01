Treat Williams dead at 71 after motorcycle accident

Treat Williams has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident.

The Everwood actor, born Richard Treat Williams, died on Monday at the age of 71 after being involved in a road accident near Dorset, Vermont. He was subsequently airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York.

"It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vt. after a fatal motorcycle accident," his family said in a statement, reports Variety. "As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.

"It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers."

Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, told People that the accident involved Williams' motorcycle and a single car and the actor was the only person hurt.

He said investigators believe the driver of the car didn't see Williams' motorcycle when they made a turning, while Vermont State Police confirmed the investigation is in its early stages.

Williams was best known for playing George Berger in the 1979 movie adaptation of the musical Hair, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Williams had more than 120 credits to his name, with appearances in films such as Steven Spielberg's 1941, Once Upon a Time in America, The Ritz, The Eagle Has Landed, Prince of the City, and 127 Hours. In addition to his starring role in Everwood between 2002 and 2006, Williams also featured in TV shows such as Blue Bloods, White Collar, Chicago Fire, and Chesapeake Shores.

He is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Ellie.