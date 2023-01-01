Ezra Miller thanks supporters as they return to public eye at The Flash premiere

Troubled actor Ezra Miller thanked their supporters as they made their first public appearance after a string of legal issues at The Flash premiere on Monday night.

The Justice League actor, who uses they/them pronouns, hit the red carpet at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles to premiere their much-delayed standalone superhero movie.

The event marked their first public appearance since they were arrested several times last year, and in an introduction before the screening, Miller seemingly alluded to his legal troubles.

The 30-year-old thanked director Andy Muschietti, a series of Warner Bros. executives, and DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, with them praising the "dynamic duo" for "your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment to fruition".

Speaking directly to Muschietti, Miller gushed, "I love you, maestro. I think you're amazing, and I think your work is nothing short of monumental."

The Fantastic Beasts actor then turned to their co-stars, including Ben Affleck and Sasha Calle, and said, "I want to thank every single member of our unstoppable... crew and irresistible dream cast and the thousands of artists and workers who made this movie, everybody who supported us in our lives and in the world, everybody who supported me in my life and in the world, along this decade-long trying and very beautiful peregrination all the way to here."

In video footage posted on social media by Deadline, they concluded, "Just to finally say, with actually no further delays, enjoy The Flash."

In 2022, they were arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii, slapped with two restraining orders, displayed erratic behaviour, and were arrested for trespassing and burglary in Vermont.

That August, Miller announced they were undergoing treatment for "complex mental health issues" following a period of "intense crisis".

The Flash will be released in cinemas on Friday.