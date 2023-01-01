Zendaya's rep denies she was refused entry to Rome restaurant

Zendaya's representative has shut down a "completely false" report suggesting the actress was denied entry to a restaurant in Rome because of her outfit.

According to a report published on Monday, the Euphoria star was turned away from the Terrazza Borromini restaurant in the Italian capital on Saturday because her black crop top didn't adhere to the sophisticated eatery's dress code.

In response, Zendaya's rep Scott Newman told Page Six the report is "completely false". He explained that the 26-year-old and her friends simply realised they had eaten at the establishment before so they "left and went to another place".

Zendaya's longtime assistant Darnell Apling also confirmed that version of events on his Instagram Stories.

"Well this is a bald head lie," Darnell wrote alongside a screengrab of the Daily Mail's report. "We never got denied anywhere. We walked into the building (and) realized we ate there before when we seen the stairs.

"We all wanted to try a new restaurant and went somewhere else to do so. We actually never went upstairs and interacted with anyone. We talked amongst ourselves in the downstairs lobby. This whole story is a lie."

The Dune star seemingly poked fun at the rumour on her Instagram Stories by posting an illustration of a person asking, "Source?" to another person, who replies, "I made it up."