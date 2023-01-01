Salma Hayek worried she'd get into trouble over 'huge' Black Mirror scene

Salma Hayek was worried she'd get into trouble over a shocking scene in her upcoming Black Mirror episode.

The 56-year-old plays a "disgusting" interpretation of herself in Joan Is Awful, the first episode in the dystopian Netflix series' highly anticipated sixth season.

In an interview with the Radio Times, the Frida actress described the "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to play herself as "surreal" but also "a lot of fun".

"I got to explore the concepts and clichés people have about me and be self-deprecating," she told the outlet, via Metro. "It's as if I created an alter ego where I could do the most disgusting, grotesque things that you would never do in real life... and have permission to do that... I think only a mind like (creator) Charlie Brooker's could have come up with such a concept."

However, Hayek admitted there were some moments in the script that left her concerned.

"There are so many moments that shocked me in the script," she shared. "There is one huge one that I had to come to terms with, and made me ask myself, 'Do I really want to do this? Am I going to get in trouble?'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Brooker reflected on his casting of Hayek, noting she was the perfect fit for the episode.

"Thankfully, Salma Hayek signed up to play Salma Hayek because who else will play Salma Hayek?" he quipped. "We had a Zoom call with her, and I was nervous because I had just sent a script with her name in it, asking her to play herself.

"But she loved it and started encouraging us to do all this stuff that I would never have dared write into the first draft of the script."

Joan Is Awful also stars Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, Rob Delaney, and Ben Barnes.

All five episodes of Black Mirror season six will premiere on Netflix on Thursday.