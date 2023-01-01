Chris Hemsworth reveals he is an Ed Sheeran 'super fan'

Chris Hemsworth has admitted he is a big fan of Ed Sheeran.

The Australian actor, who walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new film Extraction 2 on Monday, told Entertainment Tonight he had seen the Bad Habits singer live in concert in New Jersey over the weekend.

“I was gonna blame it on my kids and say my kids wanted me to come, but they’re not even here,” the Marvel star said with a laugh.

Not only had Chris recently seen the singer perform, but he has also seen him perform live three times in a matter of months.

“I’m a fan. I saw him twice back home, cause he played in Australia and then we flew into New York yesterday. I’d like to say it was for this premiere, but it was for Ed Sheeran,” the 39-year-old told the outlet.

Chris took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of himself at the show, along with celebrities Gordon Ramsey and Matt Damon.

He captioned the clip, “Saw Ed Sheeran for the 3rd time this year. Some say I’m a super fan, others say I’m a borderline stalker… mostly Ed says that actually, but hey I’m just a really supportive mate.. Congrats on breaking stadium records once again, champ.”