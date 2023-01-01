Tom Holland clarifies he’s eight months into year-long acting break

Tom Holland has clarified he is eight months into his year-long acting break.

The Spider-Man actor recently appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark where he took the opportunity to set the record straight on his year-long break from acting.

The English actor stated that he did not decide to take a break due to negative reviews from television critics for his recent drama series, The Crowded Room.

“It’s so funny,” the 27-year-old told the hosts. “So the press story was that I have taken this year off because of the reviews. But I’m eight months into my year off. I’ve been chilling at home in London, going to Grand Prixes, playing golf…”

The Uncharted actor then thanked his fans who were supportive of the mini-series.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to my fans, and the people that have seen the show because we’re at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes,” the actor said. “I feel so grateful that I have a wonderful community of people that support me and are there for me, so I’m honoured and really excited for the rest of the show to come out.”

The series, which was released on 9 June, is currently sitting at a 27% score from critics.

Tom announced his acting break during a recent interview with Extra. He told the outlet, "I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was. I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn't in vain."

Tom plays Danny Sullivan in the series, who is arrested for a shocking crime, and stars alongside Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum and Sasha Lane.