The Road author Cormac McCarthy dies aged 89

US Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy has died aged 89.

The influential Rhode Island-born writer - whose novels included The Road and No Country for Old Men - died on Tuesday of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Cormac's son John and his US publisher Penguin Random House both confirmed the author's death, reports the BBC.

"Cormac McCarthy changed the course of literature for 60 years, he demonstrated an unwavering dedication to his craft, and to exploring the infinite possibilities and power of the written word," Nihar Malaviya, CEO of Penguin Random House, said in a statement.

Fellow author Stephen King paid tribute to Cormac as "maybe the greatest American novelist of my time".

"He was full of years and created a fine body of work, but I still mourn his passing," the Misery novelist tweeted.

The Road, Cormac's 10th novel, won the writer the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2007. It was adapted into a Hollywood drama in 2009, starring Viggo Mortensen and Charlize Theron.

His 2005 novel, No Country for Old Men, was adapted for the screen by Joel and Ethan Coen in 2007. The adaptation starred Javier Bardem, Tommy Lee Jones, and Josh Brolin.

The film won Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for Javier.