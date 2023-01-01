Whoopi Goldberg wants to host Wheel of Fortune

Whoopi Goldberg has expressed her interest in hosting long-running game show Wheel of Fortune.

During a recent episode of her daytime talk show The View, the television personality discussed longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak retiring from the programme after 40 years.

Whoopi shared, "I want that job! I think it'd be lots of fun."

Pat announced on Monday that he would exit Wheel of Fortune after 41 seasons on the show, leading to The View's discussion on a potential replacement.

Whoopi's The View co-host Joy Behar suggested her and co-panellist Sara Haines could fill in for Wheel of Fortune's co-host Vanna White and "take turns walking back and forth, pointing to the letters".

The Sister Act star is no stranger to game shows. Whoopi previously served as an executive producer and permanent "centre square" on the revival of Hollywood Squares between 1998 and 2002.

Pat began working on Wheel of Fortune in 1981 as the daytime host, then took on nighttime hosting duties in 1983. Following his retirement from fronting the show, Pat will continue as a consultant for a further three years.