Treat Williams was alive while being airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash

Vermont Police have revealed that Treat Williams was alive when he was airlifted to hospital after a motorcycle accident.

The Everwood star died on Monday aged 71 at Albany Medical Center in New York after being airlifted from the scene of a Vermont vehicle collision.

During a virtual press conference, Vermont State Police Department PIO Adam Silverman and Lt. Steve Coote announced that Treat was driving on his motorcycle along Route 30 near Dorset, Vermont at approximately 5pm local time when he collided with a 2008 Honda SUV.

"Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead," said Vermont State Police, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Investigators believe that the driver of the car was turning left into a parking lot and didn't see Treat's bike. They confirmed that the driver used his indicator to signal the turn and was not impaired at the time of the accident. The driver sustained minor injuries that did not require the hospital.

They also noted that Treat was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

"His motorcycle was going straight and a SUV cut in front of him," the late actor's agent Barry McPherson said in a statement to multiple outlets on Monday. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy."

Barry continued, "He was so talented. He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

In addition to Everwood, Treat was known for his roles in Hair, 1941, Once Upon a Time in America, and Blue Bloods.

He is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Ellie.