James Marsden and Lizzy Caplan joke about past dating rumours

James Marsden and Lizzy Caplan have joked about past dating rumours.

In a joint interview with Vanity Fair, the close friends addressed rumours that they had been romantically linked after they both starred in the 2012 comedy Bachelorette.

“We were with each other all the time, is probably why. We liked to get the gossip going,” James, 49, humorously said of the rumours.

“Oh yeah. Love that side of it all,” Lizzy, 40, joked.

James asked the Fleishman is in Trouble actress, “Remember just smoking our a**es off? I was never a smoker (before).”

Lizzy comically responded, “I know, I used to bring that out in people in my youth. It’s terrible.”

After being spotted out and about together in 2014, the Californian actress put an end to the false rumours.

“He’s just one of my best friends,” she stated at Showtime’s Emmy Eve Soiree in August 2014. “He’s one of my dearest friends.”

The Mean Girls actress then added that even if they had been together, she would keep it private. “I wouldn’t tell you anyway!” she said.

Lizzy has been married to English actor Tom Riley since 2017. They share a son, Alfie, who they welcomed in 2021.

The Notebook actor was married to actress Lisa Linde, who he shares two sons with, however, they divorced in 2011 after 11 years of marriage.