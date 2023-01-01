Kevin Spacey 'ready to move forward' from sex assault lawsuits

Kevin Spacey has claimed people will start hiring him for more acting projects if he is cleared of sexual misconduct charges.

The House of Cards star was charged one year ago in London with four counts of sexual assault, allegedly having committed repeated assaults between 2005 and 2013. Kevin has pleaded not guilty to the charges, with an upcoming trial set to proceed on 28 June.

In an interview with ZEITmagazin published on Wednesday, the 63-year-old actor claimed he had colleagues who were ready to "move forward" with his career.

"I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London," the actor told the German newspaper. "The second that happens, they're ready to move forward."

Kevin said in his interview that he hoped the upcoming trial would result similarly to the Anthony Rapp case, in which the American Beauty actor was found not liable of sexual misconduct.

"The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart," the actor expressed to ZEITmagazin. "That's what happened in the Rapp trial, and that's what will happen in this case."

Kevin also claimed the media had done their best to turn him into a "monster" and that "it's a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be canceled".