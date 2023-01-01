Claire Danes helped Conan O'Brien impress his wife

Conan O'Brien has revealed how Claire Danes once helped him impress his wife.

The Romeo + Juliet star appeared on the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast on Monday to discuss her career and her new role in the limited TV series, Fleishman Is in Trouble.

During the conversation, Conan, 60, recounted the story of when he and Claire once bumped into each other at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.

"I think my wife and I were newly married - or maybe not even married yet - and you came running up to me and were really nice to me," the former Late Night host recalled. "And my wife was like, 'You know Claire Danes?' And I was like, 'Yes, yes I do.'"

"That may have sealed the deal for me and gotten me my wife of 21 years," Conan joked, to which Claire laughed and replied, "Good! I remember it too. It was quite exciting seeing you so out of context."

Claire, 47, has previously announced her third pregnancy with her husband of 14 years, Hugh Dancy.

At the recent Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her other new miniseries, Full Circle, the actress confessed to People Magazine that she was feeling "very, very knocked up".

The expectant mother also revealed that the couple were struggling to pick a name for their baby on the way.

"We have not landed on anything yet," she admitted. "But you know, we still have a little bit of time."