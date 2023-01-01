Carrie Fisher's final film for release seven years after death

The release date for Carrie Fisher's final film has been announced.

The movie - titled Wonderwell - has been slated to premiere in US cinemas and would also be available digitally on 23 June, Deadline reported on Wednesday.

The film's release would mark seven years since the Star Wars actress suffered a fatal heart attack in 2016 at the age of 60.

Carrie wrapped filming for the project six weeks before her death and was preparing to reprise her role as General Leia in what would ultimately become Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Director Vlad Marsavin revealed that the film took seven years to come together due to Carrie's unexpected death, the COVID-19 pandemic and post-shoot visual effects challenges.

"Now is the perfect time to share (Carrie's) magical on-screen moments as Hazel," Vlad told Deadline. "Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie."

"Her passing was very emotional for the whole team," he added.

Wonderwell has been described as a "modern fairytale". It also starred Rita Ora, Megan Dodds, and Vincent Spano.