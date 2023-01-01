Lamar Odom sues ex-manager for allegedly stealing his house

Lamar Odom has filed a lawsuit against his former manager for allegedly forging documents in order to steal one of his homes.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, the retired basketball star is suing ex-manager Tonita Bybee for identity theft, embezzlement, misappropriation, and various other iterations of fraud.

The suit claimed that Bybee forged a deed so she could fraudulently sell off Odom's home in Brooklyn, New York to a third party and now his aunt Carol Janean Mercer is facing eviction.

The forgery reportedly included unauthorised use of Odom's name, signature, likeness, social security number, employer identification number at one of his companies, verified social media accounts, and email addresses.

Odom claimed that Bybee, whom he fired in May 2022, "acted with malice, wanton dishonesty and a high degree of immoral turpitude".

He added that the forged deed was not Bybee's first foray into fraud, alleging that the former manager used his personal information "to defraud people and businesses by accepting speaking and appearance engagements" on his behalf after she was fired.

As well as suing Bybee, Odom named the public notary who "improperly notarized" the forged deed because they reportedly "attested" to his "presence and signature, despite the fact that (he) never appeared before (the public notary) either in person or remotely to execute the forged deed".

Odom, Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband, is seeking over $1 million (£800,000) in damages.