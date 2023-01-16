Shannen Doherty reveals she underwent brain surgery in January

Shannen Doherty has revealed she underwent surgery to remove a tumour from her brain in January.

The Charmed actress posted a throwback video on Wednesday showing her sitting in a hospital bed speaking to a medical professional about the operation.

"January 16, 2023. Surgery. I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy," she wrote in the caption. "I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like."

The 52-year-old revealed in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. She subsequently announced earlier this month that the cancer had spread to her brain.

"January 12, the first round of radiation took place," the actress explained on Instagram alongside a video of her during radiation therapy. "My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life... But that fear.... The turmoil..... the timing of it all .... This is what cancer can look like."

The Heathers actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and she revealed it was in remission in 2017.