Tom Holland receives more compliments for his Lip Sync Battle than his acting roles

Tom Holland receives more compliments for his 2017 Lip Sync Battle than his acting projects.

The Spider-Man actor famously performed an impressive dance routine to Rihanna's Umbrella in a bustier, hot pants, fishnets and a black wig, and the clip still gets regularly shared on social media six years later.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom expressed pride in the "lasting impact" of the popular performance.

"I'm proud of it. I like that it left a lasting impact. It was an amazing time," he said. "It is an interesting one. Because I've really worked hard in my career and I've really been calculated in deciding what it is I do and when I do it. And for all the movies that I'm incredibly proud of, the Lip Sync Battle is what I get the most compliments for."

While the 27-year-old is proud of his Lip Sync Battle, he admitted he would never do it again.

"You'd never catch me doing that now. Just because I don't want to do a f**king TV show that I don't need to do. I'd rather go and play golf and live my little private life," he explained.

When asked if he was making a statement on toxic masculinity with his feminine outfit, Tom stated that he simply had no issues wearing what the costume designer suggested.

"I don't give a f**k. I've grown up in the most non-toxic-masculine environment possible. I didn't realize what I was doing was so forward-thinking," he commented. "I was just like, 'Yeah, f**k it, I'll put some fishnets on and dance in the rain. That'll be really fun. I don't care.'"

Tom competed against his Spider-Man co-star and now-girlfriend Zendaya on Lip Sync Battle and was crowned the winner.