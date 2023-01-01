John Mellencamp admits he was a bad boyfriend to Meg Ryan

John Mellencamp has confessed he was a bad boyfriend to his ex Meg Ryan.

In an interview with Esquire, the 71-year-old singer reflected on his on-off relationship with the When Harry Met Sally actress and what they feel about each other now.

"I love Meg Ryan. I went with her for 10 years. She doesn't love me so much," he shared. "She's a great girl. I'm just a s**tty boyfriend."

The singer-songwriter was initially in a relationship with the Sleepless in Seattle star between 2010 and 2014. They subsequently rekindled their romance in 2017 and announced their engagement in November 2018. However, they called off the engagement almost a year later in October 2018.

In the interview, Mellencamp recalled how neither he nor Ryan, 61, knew "how to do anything" for themselves when they first started dating.

"Meg Ryan had just come out of her shell; I had just come out of my shell. We started dating. And we decided to do things on our own instead of having people do stuff for us. We were so f**king lost. We didn't know how to do anything," he said.

"I've never checked out of a hotel by myself. Her and I went to a grocery store, and they wanted our credit card, and we looked at each other and said, 'Here it is,' and they said, 'No, you've got to put it in this thing,' and we went, 'Then what happens?' We laughed at how stupid we are, so hard we cried. I think she's learned how to do everything, and I've learned how to do nothing."