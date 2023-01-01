Kim Kardashian sets Khloé Kardashian up on date to help her get 'mojo back'

Kim Kardashian set her sister Khloé Kardashian up with Italian actor Michele Morrone to help her get her "mojo back".

During the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 42, declared that she was hoping to set her younger sister Khloé, 38, up with a new man while in Milan for a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.

"I am such a setter upper, and my plan for Khloé is to get her mojo back in Milan," the reality star said.

However, the Good American founder was not convinced she needed her sister's help in the dating department.

"I didn't know I lost my mojo but I guess Kim definitely thinks I did, so we need to find that motherf**ker somewhere," she joked.

The SKIMS founder announced that she planned to set Khloé up with the actor, who is best known for starring in the 2020 erotic thriller 365 Days.

Speaking to her friends during the episode, Kim said, "At lunch, Dominico (Dolce) goes, 'Oh my god you're never gonna guess who I invited to sit next to Khloé: The actor Michele Morrone.'"

She continued, "He's so hot. He's in the show. It's like a soft porn practically, but it's a show on Netflix. So, let's fully set this up so that Khloé falls in love in Milan. But she has no idea."

Khloé and the actor were later snapped together looking cosy at the fashion show, however, his representative clarified at the time that there was "no relationship to speak of at all".

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays.