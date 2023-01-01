Michael Caine pays tribute to Glenda Jackson

Michael Caine has paid tribute to his late co-star Glenda Jackson following her death.

The iconic Zulu actor issued a statement honouring the two-time Oscar winner and former politician after she passed away on Thursday morning following a brief illness. She was 87.

"Glenda was one of our greatest movie actresses. It was a privilege to work with her on The Great Escaper recently, our second film together. It was a wonderful experience this time as it was 50 years ago," the 90-year-old said in a statement obtained by Cover Media.

The pair first starred in the 1975 film The Romantic Englishwoman, directed by Joseph Losey. More recently, they wrapped filming The Great Escaper, which will now mark Jackson's last screen role.

The film's director, Oliver Parker, added, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of Glenda's passing. It was the privilege of a lifetime to work with her. She had such fierce intelligence, such passion, and fearlessness. It is hard to believe that it was less than a month ago that we screened the finished film for her and Michael - she was as feisty and vibrant as ever and we will treasure the memory of that emotional and happy day."

Jackson was known for her roles in projects such as Women in Love, Elizabeth R, Sunday Bloody Sunday, Elizabeth Is Missing, and A Touch of Class.

The Great Escaper will be released in October.